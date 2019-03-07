17-Year-Old Fatality 3.07.2019

We learn more about the 17-year-old girl who was struck and killed around 10:50 Tuesday night while walking NB on highway 101 in Templeton. The Paso Robles school district releases the following message.

Tuesday night our Paso Robles community suffered the tragic loss of a female student in a fatal accident. This accident has been reported on local news. We are respecting the confidentiality of the family at this time and will not be releasing the student name.

We have counselors and support staff available at the PRHS and LHS to support our grieving students and staff. The counselors and psychologists across the district have been informed should needs arise at other sites.

The most important thing in times of crisis is to establish feelings of safety, security and “connectedness.” This is done through normalcy of routine. We also want to address feelings of grief and loss as they present themselves.

Please continue to keep this family in your thoughts as well as our students/staff at LHS.

That’s a message issued by the Paso Robles school district yesterday.