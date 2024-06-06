2 Board Vacancies on Templeton CSD 6.06.2024

2024 Board Vacancy Press Release

The Templeton Community Services District announced that there are two available seats on its board.

The CSD is an independent government agency that provides water, sewer, fire and emergency services, solid waste, parks and recreation, and other services to residents in Templeton. Board members establish policies, define priorities, set utility rates, and ensure tax dollars are spent effectively.

The CSD is seeking two interested residents to be appointed to fill the vacant board seats, and serve the remainder of those seat terms. One seat’s term is through December 3, 2024, and the other is through December 1, 2026.

The CSD says that board members do not need to have experience with the services the district provides, but need to be able to put in the time necessary to come up to speed with issues the district is facing, prepare for and attend meetings, and be able to work with other members of the board. Interested residents can find applications online, and should attend the July 16th board meeting.