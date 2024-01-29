2 Meetings For Diablo Canyon License Renewal in February 01.29.2024

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be holding two meetings in February regarding the license renewal for Diablo Canyon.

Diablo Canyon submitted its application for license renewal back in November 2023, seeking a license for another 20 years of operation. California’s government has allowed Diablo Canyon’s operations to continue until 2030 after its license was set to expire in 2025.

The first meeting will take place from 10 am to 1 pm on Thursday, February 1st, and will be a virtual meeting. The second meeting will be in-person only at the Embassy Suites on Madonna road in San Luis Obispo from 6 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, February 8th.

An open house will precede the meeting at 5.