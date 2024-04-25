2 New Members Added to Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Panel 04.25.2024

DCDEP Announcement of New Members 4_24_24

PG&E and the Diablo Canyon decommissioning engagement panel announced that they have appointed two new members to the panel and reappointed one member.

The new members are David Houghton, a consulting engineer and faculty member at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Linda Vanasupa, a professor emeritus of materials engineering at Cal Poly. Their terms will be for three years, and will begin May, 2024. The reappointed member is Dena Bellman.

The decommissioning engagement panel provides community input to PG&E for the eventual site-specific plan for the future decommissioning of Diablo Canyon power plant.

PG&E says all operating nuclear power plants in the United States have a plan for eventual decommissioning efforts of their facilities.