2 Serious Traffic Injury Collisions in Paso This Weekend 9.11.2023

The Paso Robles police department’s traffic division reported two separate serious injury traffic collisions within a 24 hour period this weekend.

The release says that on Saturday the 9th at 12:30 am, police received a call of a man down in the area of Buena Vista and River Oaks drive. Officers arrived on the scene to find a traffic collision involving an e-bike. The rider was transported to a hospital for treatment, and the release says alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision.

The police department then responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision at approximately 7:13 am. A female sustained serious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle in the area of 1st and Oak street. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatments, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The police department says anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department.