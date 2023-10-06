2 Women Arrested in SLO For Stealing $44K in Designer Glasses 10.06.2023

San Luis Obispo police officers were alerted to a theft at around 2:38 pm on Wednesday.

Officers learned that two females entered the Sunglasses Hut on Higuera, and stole more than 44 thousand dollars worth of merchandise before fleeing the store. Officers received a description of the suspects and their vehicles, but were unable to locate them.

About half an hour later, a California highway patrol officer spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on highway 101, and conducted a traffic stop near San Miguel. The two suspects were identified as 22-year-old Akaija Elder of Fairfield, and 19-year-old Maiya Green.

The two were arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on grand theft charges, and the stolen property in the car was returned.