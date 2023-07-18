2023 CA Mid-State Fair Begins Tomorrow 07.18.2023

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair begins tomorrow.

This year’s vintage Las Vegas theme “Shake, Rattle, & Roll” promises to have something fun for everyone.

A few reminders from the Paso Robles Event Center: Opening ceremonies will take place at 3:30 pm tomorrow in front of the main entrance on Riverside avenue. The carnival presented by Subaru of San Luis Obispo will open, and all rides will be free of charge.

Shuttle busses will begin at the same time: pickup locations are at the bus stop on Niblick road near Albertsons, the city bus stop on 10th street near city hall, and the main parking lot at Lowe’s Hardware on highway 46 east.

The miss California Mid-State Fair pageant will take place on the 805 Beer Frontier stage at 6. The band Route 66 will take the Mission Square stage at 7, and the grandstand arena will begin the Michelob Ultra concert series at 7:30 with country superstar Tim McGraw and special guest Annie Bosko.

A complete list of attractions happening each day of the fair can be found at the Mid-State Fair’s website.