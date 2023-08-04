2023 CA Mid-State Fair Results 08.04.2023

The 77th Annual California Mid-State Fair returned from July 19th to the 30th.

Revenue from the 2023 livestock auctions raised over two and a half million dollars on 770 animals. Add-ons close August 6th, so auction totals will increase after August 7th.

The industrial arts auction brought in 225 thousand dollars on 61 projects, an increase of 34 thousand dollars over last year. The auction has now raised 1.1 million dollars since it began 23 years ago.

The concerts in the Chumash main grandstand saw over 91 thousand guests attending performances this year. Overall attendance for the fair was slightly higher than last year, at around 334 thousand attendees.

Official ticket counts will take several weeks to calculate according to the fair, so this figure is unofficial. Lastly, the annual free pancake breakfast served 1500 people, up 750 from last year. The Mid-State Fair will return next year from July 17th to the 28th.