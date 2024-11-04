2024 Election Day Tomorrow 11.04.2024

Tomorrow is election day for the 2024 general election.

All active registered voters in California receive vote-by-mail ballots prior to election day; these ballots may be returned to the clerk-recorder’s office before or on election day, returned to any official ballot drop box, polling place, or vote center in the state by 8 pm on election day, or returned to the county clerk-recorder’s office no later than 8 pm on election day. On election day, a total of 67 polling locations will be open in San Luis Obispo county until 8 pm, where voters can cast a ballot in person. A list of polling places can be found on the county clerk-recorder’s website.

For California, several propositions are on this year’s ballot. These include:

Proposition 2, which would authorize the state to borrow 10 billion dollars to build new or renovate existing public school facilities.

Proposition 5, which lowers the voter threshold for local governments to borrow money to 55% from 66%.

Proposition 32 raises the state minimum wage, first to $17 an hour for the remainder of 2024, and then $18 an hour starting January 2025.

Proposition 33 would loosen the current limitations on cities to implement rent control policies.

And proposition 36 would allow for felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950.

Several local elections in the north county include:

Paso Robles & Atascadero city council and school board, as well as the Templeton school board.