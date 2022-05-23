25th Annual Ag Day 05.23.2022

The 25th Annual Ag Day brought kids and farm animals together at Glenn Speck Elementary School in Paso Robles Friday. Goats, chickens, rabbits, draft horses and milk cow machines visited the campus for the annual event. Elementary school children walked between animal groups to get a first hand look, and often the opportunity to touch the animals.

One shaded area near the school became a petting zoo for the kids. Young Kaden Kilburn led his own goat around the area, allowing his classmates to meet the goat. The Kilburn family also brought another goat named Ice Cream, as well as exotic rabbits.

Principal Stephanie Walker said the kids learn a lot from meeting the farm animals up close. She said the cost and complexity of transporting the kids to a farm is prohibitive, but Ag Day brings the farm to the school. She said, “It really benefits the kids by teaching them about animals and the rural life outside Paso Robles.”

The 25th Annual Ag Day was a great success Friday at Glenn Speck School.