In Sports 1.02.2020

The Oregon Ducks won the 106th Rose Bowl yesterday in Pasadena.

The Ducks beat Wisconsin 28-27 to improve to 12-2 for the season. The Badgers fall to 10-4.

This afternoon, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team hosts Holy Names University at Mott gym. The Mustangs are led by a freshman from Australia. Abbey Ellis currently ranks #5 in the nation in free throw percentage. She’s hit 26-28 from the foul line. Abbey is averaging about 16 points per game, which leads the team. The Mustangs host Holy Names at five this afternoon.

The Cal Poly men’s team will host Vanguard, a Naia team. The Mustangs are 2-11 under new head coach John Smith. This will be the final game before conference play begins next week.