2nd Reading For Terminating Employee Parking Lot Program at Paso Council Meeting 12.16.2024

The final 2024 meeting for the Paso Robles city council will be held tomorrow at 6:30 pm.

This meeting will declare and certify the election results for the city, and swear in its newly elected officials, including councilmember Kris Beal for district 1.

In its discussion items is the second reading for amending the municipal code, regarding employee parking permits. Council approved the first reading in its last meeting, but has placed this reading as a discussion item to allow for public comment prior to council taking action.

Staff’s recommendation has been to eliminate the parking lot program due to a lack of enforcement and potential high costs.

You can attend the meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.