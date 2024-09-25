3 Former Bearcats to be Inducted Into Hall of Fame 9.25.2024

Hall of Fame Football Game, 9.27.24_English

Three former Paso Robles Bearcat student-athletes will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame this Friday during the home game against the Buchanan Bears at War Memorial stadium. The three athletes are:

Chris Monteiro, class of 1977. A standout in football and wrestling, who led the high school into its first CIF wrestling championship in 2001, and inducted into the California wrestling Hall of Fame in 2024.

Hosea Jabbar Clark, class of 1994, who led the Bearcats to LPAL championships in two seasons from 1992 to 1994.

And Nate Aguiano, class of 2001. He was a standout athlete in cross country, basketball, and track & field. He was the 1999 San Luis Obispo county cross country individual champion, and has qualified for the CIF-southern section four times.

Additionally, the 2001 wrestling team will be honored as part of the ceremony; the kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 pm.