39th Annual Light Up a Life in SLO County 11.03.2023

Hospice SLO county is inviting the public to honor the memories of loved ones during the 39th annual Light Up a Life.

The event will be spread across four remembrance ceremonies happening throughout the county in November and December. The ceremonies will be at 6 pm in San Luis Obispo on November 28th, Arroyo Grande on November 30th, Morro Bay on December 5th and Atascadero on December 13th.

The community is also invited to make a donation in memory of a loved one. The loved one’s name will be read at the remembrance ceremony they select, and entered into Hospice SLO County’s remembrance book. Each ceremony will include music, an inspirational message, reading of names, poetry, and candle lighting.

The ceremony on November 28th will be live-streamed and recorded for future viewings.

For more information, or to participate, visit: hospiceslo.org.