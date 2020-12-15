3CE 12.15.2020

Have you received a mailer from 3CE? That’s the new collective which is managing power for the residents of Paso Robles.

Three ‘C’ ‘E’ stands for Central Coast Community Energy. It used to be called Monterey Bay Community Power.

Cody Ferguson explains how this replaced PG and E as the power provider in Paso Robles. He says PG and E and southern California Edison are the the two big power companies which have provided power to California for decades. Those are companies which are funded by investors. 3CE is different.

This change applies only to the residents of Paso Robles. The city council of Atascadero and San Luis Obispo county supervisors rejected the proposal.

If you’re a Paso Robles resident you may opt out of 3CE. There’s a phone number you call to opt out. It’s 888 909-6227. You can also do it on the 3CE website: https://3cenergy.org/.