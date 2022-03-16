3CE In Paso 03.16.2022

The Paso Robles city council also received a report from 3CE. The Central Coast Community Energy collective.

After the report, councilman John Hamon asked a question of the representative, about opting out. The 3CE representative explained you can do it online, but it may take two months to be removed, depending on the date you opt out.

For people in Atascadero, there is a window of opportunity to opt out when the 3CE program is first implemented.

City council only recently voted to join the 3CE energy collective, so it’s easier to opt out early, and it’s free. There’s a penalty if you wait before you opt out.