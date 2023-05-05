3rd Annual Evening of Aloha 05.05.2023

The Emilio Velci Share Aloha Project is presenting it’s 3rd Annual Evening of Aloha Saturday evening at Atascadero Lake Pavilion. The Luau dinner celebrates the memory of 19-year-old Emilio Velci of Atascadero, who died several years ago after ingesting Fentanyl. Friday is the last day to buy tickets for the fundraiser.

Three years ago, a coworker at a Paso Robles restaurant sold 19-year-old Emilio Velci a counterfeit Percocet to give him relief from his painful wisdom teeth. The pill contained Fentanyl. Emilio died later that night. His mother, Cammie Velci, started the Luau dinner in Atascadero to promote awareness about Fentanyl in the community, and to raise money for recreational basketball at Colony Park Recreation Center, where Emilio worked coaching kids basketball and referring games.

Saturday evenings Luau is the 3rd Annual Evening of Aloha. Among the speakers, District Attorney Dan Dow will discuss the Fentanyl crisis in San Luis Obispo County and what law enforcement is doing about it. A representative from the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency will also attend the event. Cammie Velci will also share her experience.

The authentic Hawaiian dinner is being catered by Zoe’s Hawaiian Barbecue in Santa Maria. Dinner includes the traditional kalua pig, teriyaki chicken and teriyaki beef.

A silent auction at the event will also raise money for the Emilio Velci Share Aloha Project.

For information or to buy tickets, go to: EmilioVelciProject.com or Eventbrite.

Friday is the final day to buy tickets for Saturday’s 3rd Annual Share Aloha Project at the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion.