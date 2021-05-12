46 West Roundabout 5.12.2021

The Roundabout under construction on 46 West at Vineyard Drive west of Paso Robles has a new look.

There is now a round mound of dirt in the center of the Roundabout. The mound is 8-12 feet high. It’s just dirt right now, but it may be covered with vegetation or it may be ordained with a statue of a notable North County figure.

The Roundabout is now functioning, although it’s surrounded by stop signs. You’re encouraged to come to a full stop before navigating the round about surrounding the mound of dirt in the center of the circle.