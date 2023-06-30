4th of July Celebrations in SLO County 06.30.2023

Fourth of July celebrations are just around the corner. A reminder that fireworks, including ‘safe and sane’ fireworks are illegal in Paso Robles and Atascadero. But there is a packed schedule of local events to attend this fourth of July.

The city of Paso Robles is hosting a fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz park from 2 to 10 pm. Fireworks begin at 9:15. Attendance is free.

Tetto Rooftop Bar in downtown Paso Robles will be open from 4 to 11 pm, with live music from 6 to 9. Tickets are $95 per person.

Cass Winery will be hosting a 21 and older event on July 3rd, tickets are $45 per person.

The Templeton fourth of July celebration begins in the morning at 7 am with a pancake breakfast at the Templeton fire department with a parade at 10.

Atascadero fourth of July music festival at the lake park from 4 to 8 pm, free attendance.

Cambria will have a fourth of July picnic at Shamel community park from 11 to 6, with races, games, a bounce house, and more.

Cayucos fourth of July celebration begins early in the morning; a parade at 10 in the morning, a barbecue until 6 in the evening, and a fireworks show at 9.

Morro Bay is hosting a family fun day at Tidelands park from 10:30 to 5.

Avila Beach hosting a fourth of July pancake breakfast and doggie parade from 8:30 until noon.

Pismo Beach hosting a fireworks celebration at the Pismo pier.

And Arroyo Grande concerts in the park will kick off this 4th of July with two concerts.