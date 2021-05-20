5,000 Young Immigrants 5.20.2021

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin releases a letter describing his discussions with federal officials about the impending relocation of about 5,000 immigrant children to Camp Roberts. Martin had the discussion by teleconference back on May 7th. He raised questions about the impact of the immigrants on local housing and tourism.

Martin says he learned that the children on their way to the north county are monitored for infectious diseases. He says the feds assured him that onsite medical care would be provided, but if it’s more serious, they would be transported to local hospitals.

He says federal officials assured him that the children are evaluated and monitored for gang affiliation, human trafficking and sexual abuse. But he does not know if those with criminal gang affiliation will be returned to their countries. He says the Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for build out at Camp Roberts.

The children will be educated on site. Teachers, counselors, medical staff and security personnel will be housed locally at hotels or alternative housing sites. There is concern that those staff people may impact the inventory of hotel and motel rooms available to tourists for the next several years.

The mayor says he has requested more information, and that he’s reached out to congressman Salud Carbajal, senator John Laird, and assemblyman Jordan Cunningham for assistance in keeping the north county informed about the impending arrival of up to 5,000 immigrant children who recently crossed the border from Mexico, illegally.