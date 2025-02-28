54 Paso High School Students Competing in Statewide SkillsUSA Competition 2.28.2025

Skills USA

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced that fifty-four high school students will be competing at the state Leadership & Skills SkillsUSA conference this April.

Students will represent over twenty different competitions, including: computer programming, aviation maintenance, mobile electronics installation, power equipment technology, telecommunications cabling, web design, application & video game development and more.

SkillsUSA at PRHS is sponsored by many local businesses and organizations in the Paso Robles area, and assist in covering the costs for travel expenses, hotels, and equipment.

These donations are honored at a sponsor appreciation dinner following the state competition.