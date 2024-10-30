$60 Million in Funds Awarded to SLO County Railroad Improvements 10.30.2024

SLOCOG announced the California Transportation Agency has awarded $1.3 billion in funds to statewide transit and intercity rail programs.

The county of San Luis Obispo will receive around $63 million from these funds, awarded to improve its coast rail line along Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

SLOCOG says these funds will go to improve signaling & track improvements at the San Luis Obispo rail station and near Paso Robles.

Other improvements include a new rail station in downtown King City, and connecting the rail station and Fort Hunter Liggett by bus.