911 – 9.12.2018

Remembering those who died 17 years ago today. Events held at two north county high schools yesterday.

At Templeton high school, the Templeton fire department and other firefighters climbed the stairs at Templeton high school football field to celebrate the memory of those first responders who died at the twin towers. Captain Brandon Wall is with the Templeton fire department. He tells KPRL that he wanted to make sure that those who died are not forgotten.

At Paso Robles high school, the conservative club put out flags for each American who died on 911. Justin Smith tells KPRL he got up at 3:00 am Tuesday morning to put nearly 3,000 flags in the quad at the school. He says it was hard work, but says it’s an impressive sight to behold.