A Fire Off Estrella Road 6.24.2019

A fire burned a mobile home and about three acres off Estrella road near Airport road east of Paso Robles. The fire broke out around 9:30 last night.

Initially Cal Fire reported the fire had potential for 15 acres, but they quickly stopped forward progress. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another fire burned about two acres east of Paso Robles around 5:30 yesterday afternoon. The fire burned near 4730 Ross drive. Five structures were threatened.

There was also a fire in San Miguel on Sunday afternoon. That fire broke out around 3:30 Sunday. It burned about two acres on the 8700 block of Oak drive. A garage was destroyed along with the two outbuildings.