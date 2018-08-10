Abel Maldonado 8.10.2018

San Luis Obispo county officials are investigating an unlicensed marijuana farm operating on south county land owned by former Lt. governor Abel Maldonado.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted the thirty acre cannabis grow farm on a routine patrol in late July. Workers at the farm claimed the plants were industrial hemp, which falls under a different set of rules. Hemp or cannabis, county officials say the farm does not have proper authority to grow marijuana.

An investigation into the cannabis farm is being conducted by county officials.