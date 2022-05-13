Abortion Protests at High Schools 05.13.2022

At Atascadero high school yesterday, about 25 students took part in a walk out in support of abortion. They were protesting the possibility of the US supreme court overturning Roe versus Wade.

Students chanted, “Not the church, not the state, women must decide their fate.”

They marched from the high school to the sunken gardens and city hall.

About 400 students at San Luis Obispo high school walked-out.

Each demonstration began at 11:30 yesterday morning.

Governor Gavin Newsom is asking for another $40 million dollars to fund abortions for low and middle income who don’t have health insurance. Wednesday, the governor unveils his new $57 million dollar abortion care package.