Access to Nickerson Dr From Creston Closed Early Next Week 12.17.2024

Nickerson Detour at Creston

As part of the Creston road project, Paso Robles public works announced the contractor will need to install a concrete cross gutter across Nickerson at Creston.

As a result, access to Nickerson from Creston road will be restricted during this period of construction.

The contractor, according to public works, will be taking advantage of the school holiday break to perform this work, starting on December 23rd, and ending January 3, 2025.

Traffic will be redirected to Bolen drive for the duration of work.