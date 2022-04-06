Accident Monday Afternoon in SM 04.06.2022

A two-vehicle accident in San Miguel Monday afternoon left one man dead.

Two men were driving on Indian Valley road around 3:35 Monday afternoon.

According to the CHP, at the same time a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Vineyard Canyon road.

As their Mazda was nearing the intersection, the driver made a direct left turn into the Chevy’s path and the two cars collided head-on.

The passenger riding in the Mazda, the 24-year-old Paso Robles man, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the accident. His name was not available pending notification of kin.

The driver of the Mazda was left with moderate injuries and transported to a nearby hospital in San Luis Obispo.

The driver of the Chevy reported minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The CHP says that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the Templeton CHP office is conducting the investigation.