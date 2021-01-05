Accident Near Coalinga 1.05.2021

The California Highway Patrol trying to discover the cause of a head on accident over the weekend which killed 7 children and two adults near Coalinga.

28-year-old Daniel Luna of Avenal was driving near Coalinga when he lost control of his Dodge journey and it crashed head on into a Ford F-150 traveling in the opposite direction.

Seven children and two adults were killed in the accident.

The only person identified so far is Luna.

The CHP is asking for help in understanding the cause of the head on collision near Coalinga.