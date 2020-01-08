Accident Near San Simeon 1.08.2020

An accident on highway one near San Simeon Monday brought deja vu to the minds of some. 63-year-old Jeffrey La Chance of Paso Robles caused that crash Monday morning.

In 2011, La Chance caused another crash in that same two lane section of highway one which killed a Pennsylvania woman. That led to a civil law suit in which attorneys argued that the highway was unsafe.

Back in 2012, La Chance was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving for the death of 63-year-old Joan Fuller of Pennsylvania. La Chance was trying to pass a tour bus while driving on highway one between San Simeon and Hearst castle.

Monday, he turned onto highway one from Weymouth street, directly into the path of an oncoming freight liner delivery truck. The van was struck and rolled over onto its side. It struck a power pole. La Chance had to be extricated from his van.

Monday, La Chance was admitted to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis with serious injuries. A power line was downed on highway one as a result of that accident on Monday.