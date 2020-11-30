Accident on 101 in Atascadero 11.30.2020

An accident on NB 101 near Del Rio road Sunday afternoon blocked the right lane of 101 and backed up traffic for several miles. The driver of a black pick-up rear ended a Toyota.

According to a driver in a Pro-Trump rally, the pick-up driver was yelling at those participating in the cruise on NB 101 and he failed to notice traffic stopped dead in his lane. As a result, he rear ended the Toyota.

The CHP is investigating the accident. No official report on injuries in that accident yesterday in Atascadero.