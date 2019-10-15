Accident on Bitterwater Road 10.15.2019

A man was seriously injured Sunday night in an accident on Bitterwater road.

Around 10:40, Curtis Twissleman lost control of his pick up truck while traveling south on Bitterwater road about five miles south of highway 46 east.

The truck went down a steep embankment and rolled over. It came to rest on its roof in a dry creek bed. A passing motorist called the CHP.

Twisselman had to be extricated from the vehicle.

He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis. Twissleman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash is under investigation.