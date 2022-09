A two-vehicle accident on Niblick road blocked eastbound traffic for about 20 minutes Monday afternoon. Several people suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 4:30 Monday afternoon at Niblick road just west of Country Club road. While several injured parties sat on the curb talking with first responders, a man directed traffic around a large pick-up that was also blocking eastbound lanes.

An SUV also suffered front end damage in the accident.