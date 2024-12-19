Accused Killer of Todd Pinion Pleads Not Guilty 12.19.2024

In October of this year, 34-year-old Todd Joseph Pinion was reported missing by his family, where he was last seen in Atascadero on October 23rd.

His dog, Spock, was later found deceased near the Cuesta grade, and Pinion’s body was located in a remote area near Tassajera creek.

A suspect was also arrested during the investigation: 21-year-old Tyler Stevens. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of homicide and animal cruelty.

On Wednesday of this week, Stevens has pled not guilty to both charges. Enhancements to these charges include a hate crime, alleging that Stevens killed Pinion in part due to his perceived sexual orientation.

Stevens’s pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22nd.