More rain on the way to the north county. The rain may start tomorrow and continue off and on through the weekend.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsey says this winter season will be a moderate El Nino. He says we’ll get just over the average rainfall, about 110% of average.

If you have oak trees at your place, you’ve probably noticed the number of acorns this year. It’s a bumper crop, which old timers say is an indication this it’s going to be a wet winter in the north county.