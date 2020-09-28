Active Shooter 9.28.2020

We learn more about 38-year-old Christopher Straub, the active shooter was killed in a shoot-out with sheriff’s deputies on Theater drive last Thursday morning.

Straub was sentenced to two years in prison in 2008, but paroled in 2009. He was sentenced again in 2010 to two years for possession of a firearm by an ex-felon. He received a one-year enhancement for having a new offense while out on parole. He went to prison in 2010 to serve the three year sentence. He was paroled just over a year later.

He returned to prison in March of 2012. He was released in April of 2014. And on it goes.

He died last Thursday morning in a shoot out with sheriff’s deputies. That occurred shortly after he ambushed two deputies near the Templeton cemetery.

Deputy Ted Lenhoff was shot in that ambush. He is now recovering in a local hospital for the gunshot wound he sustained in that ambush.