Active Shooter Drill 06.30.2022

Several dozen police and fire officials took part in an active shooter drill at Kermit King Elementary School in Paso Robles yesterday afternoon.

The police and fire personnel took part in a simulated active shooter event, first responding to the shooter while caring for wounded and injured people.

Paso Robles Police Commander Todd Rehner said the drill was to educate police, fire and school personnel about how to respond to an active shooter event.

Rehner developed the drill which took place from 1-4 Wednesday afternoon at Kermit King Elementary school in Paso Robles. Students, staff, teachers and even school board members volunteered to participate in the event to make it more realistic for first responders.