Active Shooter Drill 7.30.2019

There’s two major drills happening on the same- today in Arroyo Grande.

AGPD will be doing an active shooter drill that may include loud noises, many vehicles, and the appearance of a major event at Arroyo Grande high school.

That’s while, PG & E is doing their Public Safety Power Shutoff exercise to prepare for responding to a wildfire event. That event may include the use of helicopters. Again, no power will be shut off.

There is potential for public confusion and fear in Arroyo Grande because of the two simultaneous practice drills.