Active Wind & Flood Advisory in San Luis Obispo County 03.29.2024

An active wind advisory will be in effect from 3 this afternoon to 3 am on Saturday.

The interior valley of San Luis Obispo county can expect south winds from 15 to 30 mph, and some gusts at 45 mph.

Gusty winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

An active floodwatch will be in effect this afternoon through Sunday afternoon in San Luis Obispo county.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.