Activist At Cal Poly May 29th – 5.24.2018

A prominent activist with black lives matter will speak at Cal Poly next week.

Deray Mckesson will participate in the “take back the night event.”

He will focus on race and gender-based violence. Mckesson rose to the forefront of black lives matter during the Ferguson, Missouri riots. That’s where the group developed the slogan, “hands up, don’t shoot.”

Also speaking will be San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon, the leading progressive in the county. The event will be next Tuesday evening at the university Union Plaza.