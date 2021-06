Remember the casting call for actors to help the National Guard training at Camp Roberts?

Ric Mondragon says the response has been so good, he’s interviewing people today and tomorrow at the Marriott in Paso Robles.

10-4 today and tomorrow for jobs, acting and doing special effects, at Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett.

The pay is roughly $16 – 22 per hour for the temporary jobs this summer.