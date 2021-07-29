Adam Hill 7.29.2021

Cal Coast News is reporting that prosecutors are charging marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring with paying thousands of dollars in bribes to former supervisor Adam Hill.

The bribes were paid to Hill to gain his vote for Dayspring’s cannabis projects. Dayspring is the majority owner of three retail pot shops in the county. He also has multiple large marijuana grows in the county. To enhance his business development, he began paying bribes to supervisor Adam Hill in the fall of 2016. According to federal court documents, those payments continued until November of 2019.

Dayspring has agreed to plead guilty to both felony offenses. He will pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS, and he will cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation.

The FBI and IRS criminal investigations team researched the criminal activity in the county. They are asking anyone with information related to the case to call the FBI field office in Los Angeles. They are particularly interested in any connection between Dayspring, his bribes and other public officials.

So far, supervisor Bruce Gibson has not been charged with any crimes.