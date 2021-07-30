Adam Hill 7.30.2021

We learn more today about a pot shop owner who bribed supervisor Adam Hill to gain an advantage in the licensing of his retail stores and his grow farms in San Luis Obispo county. In a plea agreement filed by prosecutors, Helios Dayspring will pay $3.4 million dollars in restitution to the IRS, and will cooperate in the ongoing investigation. He faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in federal prison.

According to the Tribune, Dayspring paid supervisor Adam Hill cash bribes beginning in the fall of 2016 through November 2019. Prosecutors are trying to ascertain if others also received bribes during the licensing process for pot shops and marijuana grow farms.

According to documents released by the US Department of Justice, Dayspring paid supervisor Hill $32 thousand dollar in cash and money orders in exchange for beneficial votes on issues related to his marijuana grow farms.

Dayspring admitted to also trying to bribe former Grover Beach mayor John Shoals back in 2017. Shoals did not accept the bribe. Anyone with information about Dayspring’s dealings with local public officials are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles field office of the FBI.

Supervisor Adam Hill died from a drug overdose in August of last year. Police say it was a suicide.