Adam Hill 8.14.2020

Details are sketchy, but San Luis Obispo county officials confirm yesterday that the county was investigating supervisor Adam Hill for allegations of workplace misconduct before his death.

County officials would not elaborate on the misconduct allegations against Hill.

The supervisor was found dead at this home in Pismo Beach on August 6th.

In March, during the primary election, Hill was hospitalized. He later told officials that he had attempted suicide.

On the day that he was hospitalized, the FBI served a search warrant at the county government center.

The FBI is not commenting on its own investigation.