Adam Hill 8.21.2020

With the recent death of supervisor Adam Hill, there are only four members on the board of supervisors, and that may continue for awhile.

Governor Gavin Newsom may choose a successor for supervisor Adam Hill. Among the possible candidates are Dawn Legg, Hill’s appointment to the county planning commission.

Questions about the cause of Adam Hill’s death continue. There are also ongoing investigations by the county about illegal workplace behavior by Hill, as well as an investigation by the FBI for other illegal conduct.

So far, one woman has sued the county over Hill’s behavior and got a settlement. There may be more lawsuits filed against the county because of Hill’s workplace behavior, but those are often kept under wraps by county officials because they are personnel issues.