Adam Hill Investigation Continues 8.23.2021

In San Luis Obispo county, the FBI continues to investigate the corruption of former supervisor Adam Hill, and the pot farmer who has confessed to paying cash bribes to the supervisor.

The big question, how many other elected and appointed public officials also sold their votes to the cannabis grower, Helios Dayspring?

Lynn Compton is chair of the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors. She says the judge will sign off on the plea agreement with Helios Dayspring later this month. The FBI is still doing their investigation into the cash bribes paid out to elected and public officials in San Luis Obispo county.

Tomorrow, Lynn Compton says she expects more people will be implicated in taking bribes from pot growers, which was the preferred way of doing business for cannabis tycoon, Helios Dayspring. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.