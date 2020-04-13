Adam Hill Resigns as Board Chairman 4.13.2020

Saturday afternoon, San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill announces he’s resigning as chairman of the board of supervisors. He says he will focus on his recovery after his attempted suicide in March. And he will deal with the FBI, who searched his county office and his home in Pismo Beach in March.

So far the FBI has not related information about that search or why they conducted it. Hill sent the board a message that he will attend the supervisors meeting this month virtually. He’ll call in. He says he wants to return to the job that he loves.

A local daily paper is reporting that the republicans on the board of supervisors wanted Hill to step down. Which is failing to mention a lot of other people have asked that he step down. You may remember democrat Stewart Jenkins appealing to the board two years ago. He said, “Supervisor Hill is not qualified to lead the board because a politician who sells his vote is not liberal or conservative or progressive. He is simply corrupt.” That was in November of 2017. Stewart Jenkins served on the central committee for the democratic party in San Luis Obispo county.

Cal Coast News is reporting that supervisor Hill is holed up with his administrative assistant, with whom he’s having an affair. Supervisor Hill denies he’s having an affair with her.