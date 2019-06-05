Adlee Rutchsmann 6.04.2019

The major league baseball draft opened with the Baltimore Orioles selecting first.

The Orioles selected Oregon state’s Adlee Rutschman. Adlee Rutschman was the most valuable player in last year’s college world series. The switch hitting catcher played football and baseball at Oregon state, before deciding to focus on baseball.

His grandfather, Adlee Rutschman, is the only coach to ever win a collegiate national championship in both baseball and football. That was at division III Linfield College, which produced Scott Brosius among other players.

Kansas city made the second selection. 18-year-old Bobby Witt Jr out of Colleyville Heritage high school in Texas. The son of Bobby Witt, selected third several decades ago.

The third selection, the Chicago White Sox, Cal’s 1st baseman Andrew Vaughn. He’s out of Santa Rosa. He hit .402 with 23 home runs which was second in the country.