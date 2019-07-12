Aerobotics 7.12.2019

Saturday afternoon, in Paso Robles, a demonstration by Aerobotics. A South African company uses drones to monitor the health of your vineyard or orchard. Tim Willis is with Aerobotics.

The event begins at one Saturday afternoon at Croad Winery, which is just off 46 west near Hunt winery. The Aerobotics demonstration and the brai are tomorrow at Croad Winery on Oakdale just west of Paso Robles. It’s near Hunt Cellars, which you can see from 46 west.

Registration is at one tomorrow afternoon. The barbecue follows the presentation, which will include barbecued beef and chicken. It’s not likely there will be crocodile, wildebeest or anything exotic on the grill at the brai.