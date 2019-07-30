AG Exercise 7.30.2019

Pacific Gas & Electric is conducting a power shutdown drill today in the Arroyo Grande and Five Cities area. It’s part of PG and E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program.

Power will not be disrupted during the drill, however, people in Arroyo Grande will see extra PG & E crews and contractor trucks in the area. The goal of the drill is to prepare PG and E and other crew members to respond quickly in the event of a power shut off.

If there is an actual PSPS event, crew members will restore power following a full inspection of de-energized power lines. PSPS stands for Public Safety Power Shut off.

The power company’s Community Wildfire Safety Program has expanded as a response to the growing threat of extreme weather conditions and wildfire. The program also impacted by decisions by California judges to hold the utility responsible for damage caused by wildfires in their operating areas.